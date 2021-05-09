II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.630-0.830 EPS.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 2,701,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. II-VI has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

