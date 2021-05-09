Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.08 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.63.

ITW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.28. 808,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $239.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

