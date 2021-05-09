Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. Illumina reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $383.94. 703,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,601. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

