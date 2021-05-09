ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Cap of $165,101.60

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $165,101.60 and $119.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,312,309 coins and its circulating supply is 5,193,309 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

