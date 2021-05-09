Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.
Shares of IMO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.