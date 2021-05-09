Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $39.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

