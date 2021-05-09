Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 53,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 628,610 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $31.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

