Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$38.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.54. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

