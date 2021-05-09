Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Incyte by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

