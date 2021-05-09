Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a market cap of C$462.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.