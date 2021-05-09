Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a market cap of C$462.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.99.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
