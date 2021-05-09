ING Group Upgrades Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) to Buy

ING Group upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify has an average rating of Hold.

SFFYF opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Signify has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

