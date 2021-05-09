(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.