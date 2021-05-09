Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells 4,284 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.