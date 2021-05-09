Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 6,354 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COF opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

