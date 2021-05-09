Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 6,354 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COF opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.