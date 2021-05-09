Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 7,553 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRUS opened at $76.60 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.