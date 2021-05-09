Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO Sells 41,666 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Horizon by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 192,922 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in First Horizon by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.