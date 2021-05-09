Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $109,912.50 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

