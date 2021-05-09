Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $339,300.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George H. Cave also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

