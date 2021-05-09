Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $39,380.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPD opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 123.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

