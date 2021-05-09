Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $39,380.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RPD opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
