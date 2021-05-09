Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $421,900.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

