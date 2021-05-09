Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00.

Shares of PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.