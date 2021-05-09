Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

