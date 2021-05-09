Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.600 EPS.

NSIT traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 413,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

