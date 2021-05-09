Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $6.54 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $27,106.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,054,602 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

