Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

