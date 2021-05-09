Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

NYSE:PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

