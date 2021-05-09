Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

DHI opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

