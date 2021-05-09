Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 377.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,429 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

