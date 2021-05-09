Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1,141.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.