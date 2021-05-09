Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $137.92, but opened at $125.12. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 8,917 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

