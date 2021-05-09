Insureum Achieves Market Cap of $12.82 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $873,629.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00089408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00790602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.07 or 0.09151592 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

