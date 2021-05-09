Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,704. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

