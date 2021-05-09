Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ICPT. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.15 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.