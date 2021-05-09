International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $18.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $188,000.

IGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 1,478,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,353. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

