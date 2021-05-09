Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

