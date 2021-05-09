Intrua Financial LLC Has $11.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $70.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

