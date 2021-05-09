Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,316.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

