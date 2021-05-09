Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

