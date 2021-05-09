Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $401.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

