Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.