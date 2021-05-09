Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 139,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,182. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

