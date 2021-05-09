Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

