Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,604 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 2,302 call options.

Stamps.com stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $166.19 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.