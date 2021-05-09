Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.