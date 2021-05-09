Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,813. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

