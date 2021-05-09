IRIDEX (IRIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

