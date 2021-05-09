Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.28-3.45 EPS.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

