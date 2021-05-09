Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.28-3.45 EPS.

IRM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 3,148,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

