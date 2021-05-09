iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEMG stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

