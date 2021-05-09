iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

IBMN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

