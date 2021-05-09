iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 527,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 416,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

